Pride of ownership in this beautiful ranch home. First floor master bedroom and bath with large walk-in closet. Living room - used as dining room with oak hardwood flooring. Kenmore washer/dryer in laundry room in basement but hook-ups on both levels. Convenient clothes chute. 2 rooms in basement used as bedrooms but no egress windows. High Efficiency Gas Heat/AC-2020; 30 Yr Architectural shingles 2021; Gas water heater 2020; Fully enclosed lot with vinyl picket and privacy fence; 12 x 22 screened porch with new remote controlled ceiling fan; 7ft 3-tier water fountain; Dual-fuel KitchenAid Range; Whisper Quiet Kenmore dishwasher; whole house vacuum; Generac back-up generator; SMART Chamberlain belt-driven garage door opener. Air-to-air exchanger and U.V light air sanitizer for highest indoor air quality. Built-in book case and 54"x46" windows in 19 x 19 bedroom in basement(used as family room) with gas fireplace. Radon system installed in 2021.
2 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $209,900
