2 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $144,900

Nice Ranch Style, Zero-Lot-Line Home in Kingwood Subdivision. Open floor plan with large, carpeted living room into spacious kitchen that includes, oak kitchen cabinets, island, back splash, stove, microwave, dishwasher and stainless-steel refrigerator. Separate space for dining area. Open bonus room for den, reading/music, etc. Oak interior doors and oak trim throughout. Carpeted master suite with double closets and adjoining master bath. Sizable, carpeted second bedroom and main bath. Laundry room with sink, upper cabinets and stackable washer and dryer. Extra storage closets for pantry, utility, etc. Enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets on front covered porch and rear covered patio. Beautiful front and back yards with professional landscaping. Attached, deep, 1-car garage with insulated door and storage shelves. Air conditioner (2016). Must see!