Just built in 2023, this cozy ranch features an open concept with modern farmhouse finishes. Every corner of this home is functional space! All electric!
2 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $109,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prosecutors said the 21-year-old man was driving at least 100 miles per hour before the crash happened.
The former Ovation Cinema Grill at 415 Detroit Drive in Bloomington has been sold for $3.35 million, following their closure in 2020.
Lee Enterprises reporters once again set out to find the best state fair fare, hitting up some traditional haunts while trying many items from…
A Peoria woman was released on cocaine charges in McLean County.
It is unknown if these shootings are related, police said.