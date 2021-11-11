 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Deer Creek - $70,000

Solidly built, easy to keep! This one story Brick Ranch is a perfect starter or downsizing home. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with an oversized 1 car insulated garage. 2nd bedroom has been plumbed for a laundry room. Perfectly nestled in the quiet town of DeerCreek next to a church. Don't miss this one!

