Located at beautiful Spin Lake, just minutes from Danvers and Bloomington. Located on treed 1.69 acres. All brick ranch, one owner. Wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Beautiful covered front porch area, great for sitting out in covered environment. Back has large deck off dining area. Full, partially finished basement. Roof replaced 2016. Above ground pool, will be removed if not wanted. Park like setting. Yard is partially fenced. 2 bedrooms on first floor. Lower level has space for additional bedroom. Presently no egress, but current window could be converted to expand to egress. 2 x 6 quality construction. Recently replaced slider at dining room with Pella. Master bath has double sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. Full hall bath has tub with shower surround. First floor laundry also has half bath. Great subdivision. the beach area equipped with a shelter and picnic tables. Also a boat launch located next to the beach area and during the summer months, a swimming dock. Situated on 3 lots with lots of trees. All information deemed accurate, but not guaranteed.
2 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $279,999
