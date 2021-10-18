 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $129,900

The last owner lived here for several decades! This 2 bedroom home still has lots of memories ready to make. Nice fenced in back yard, with extra large L shaped garage with two garage doors, plenty of room for a he/she cave or great work area. Covered patio ready to sit out and enjoy the weather. Lots of landscaping and beautiful rocks that the owner collected over the years. You just need to make the home yours. Hardwood floors are under the carpet in the bedrooms and closets upstairs!

