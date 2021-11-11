 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cooksville - $42,000

Great investment opportunity with this 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Cooksville, less than 20minutes to Bloomington/Normal. This unfinished rehab is mostly done with just some flooring, drywall and a few odds and ends to finish it up. Priced to sell!!

