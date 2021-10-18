2 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $130,000

This beautiful ranch sits on a tree lined street. The backyard is an oasis that backs up to a park with lush green space and walking paths. The home is a mid century modern home. The quality craftsmanship that was put into this home is shows throughout. One of my favorite features is the sunroom located in the back of home. The room has windows that span the back wall. Here you can take in views of the park and enjoy nature at its finest!! There is also a tiered deck off the sunroom. It is a large deck that fits a grilling area, eating area and lounging area! Great outdoor entertaining! The grand bedroom suite is located off the sunroom area. You can walk out first thing in the morning and enjoy a cup of coffee while listening to the sounds of nature. The bedroom features a full bathroom. There is another good size bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. The kitchen is a farm style kitchen. Nicely painted cabinets and ample counter space. The kitchen window overlooks the sunroom. It has a pass through window with a ledge for setting items. Great feature for larger gatherings! The basement is a full basement. It is a blank slate for the next owner. This is a great home in a wonderful setting! You will fall in love to this welcoming home the minute you step foot in the door:)