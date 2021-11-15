2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900

Adorable two bedroom house located in a great location in Bloomington close to businesses, shopping and schools is ready to move into. Enjoy the updates, the nice size eat-in kitchen, the main floor lanudry and the oversized garage already set up as a workshop! Bedroom one has a nice size walk in closet and new carpet in '21; kitchen has been updated in '15 with new vinyl flooring, painted cabinets, new light fixtures, new countertops, new sink and faucet; laundry room and bathroom updated in '21; all new windows and flat rubber roof in '21; water heater in '20; New garage roof in '19; and added framework to finish the basemnt in '13. Ideal for First time home buyers and investors!