Adorable two bedroom house located in a great location in Bloomington close to businesses, shopping and schools is ready to move into. Enjoy the updates, the nice size eat-in kitchen, the main floor lanudry and the oversized garage already set up as a workshop! Bedroom one has a nice size walk in closet and new carpet in '21; kitchen has been updated in '15 with new vinyl flooring, painted cabinets, new light fixtures, new countertops, new sink and faucet; laundry room and bathroom updated in '21; all new windows and flat rubber roof in '21; water heater in '20; New garage roof in '19; and added framework to finish the basemnt in '13. Ideal for First time home buyers and investors!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It happened around 10 p.m. last night.
Check out quarterfinal playoff scores. We'll update them until they're all finals.
The Pantagraph obtained hundreds of emails to and from LaSalle County officials about the Jelani Day investigation. The documents shed light on resources focused on the missing person case and death investigation.
"I wonder what’s going on in this country," said a woman who came to catch a glimpse before the store was gone. "We forgot to value things, and now we have ... Amazon."
A kidnapping victim from Ohio was found Friday night in McLean County, and the suspect is now in custody, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced Saturday morning.
Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Shannon's Café will open in December at 113 N. Center St. in downtown Bloomington.
A Peoria Heights man is in McLean County custody on a charge of attempted robbery, police said.
Burglary, theft and obstructing justice charges have been filed against a Springfield man in McLean County court.