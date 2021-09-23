2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $97,000

Take a look! As Fall is approaching enjoy sitting out on your beautiful front porch enjoying the Fall breeze. The front door is original to the house and lets so much natural light in. This home has all the original old house charm plus all the major updates. Beautiful new and updated kitchen with slow close cabinets and drawers, brand new stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl tile flooring. Nice sized pantry space as well. You will absolutely love the main floor master with its newly remodeled full master bath and has its very own walk in closet. The Hardwood floors throughout the house are original. This home feels open and big as it has 10 ft. ceilings throughout the main floor. What is so awesome about this home is that it not only has been completely remodeled, but it has 3 levels of finished space and 2.5 baths! You will enjoy the oversized 1 car garage and the long driveway that connects to Livingston St. The upstairs attic finished space could definitely be used as a huge 3rd bedroom! The house is equipped with brand new light fixtures all with LED lighting saving money on electricity, a nest thermostat and new plumbing throughout the whole house. Tons of storage and nice built ins. This house has been completely remodeled and there are too many updates to mention! Don't miss your chance and come take a look.