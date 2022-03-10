2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $95,000

Ranch home with off street private driveway parking. Enclosed front porch is a nice added feature. Nicely updated kitchen with back-splash, slow close cabinets, newer counter tops and farm house sink. 2 main floor bedrooms with a shared updated full bath. Walk up attic accessible with full staircase from kitchen that has so much potential for future added living space or storage. Full basement is unfinished but does have a newly added egress window and has been framed for an additional bedroom.