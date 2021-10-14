First time home buyers, this one is for you! Welcome to this well maintained 2 bed, 1 bath starter home that is ready for you to make it your own! This home features newer vinyl floors (original hardwood underneath), original hardwood floors in bedrooms, large fenced in yard, some updated wiring and windows throughout, recently remodeled bathroom, the water heater is only 5 years old. Start your home ownership here!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $94,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hallie Bezner, attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist."
State law enforcement officials told The Pantagraph on Sunday that DNA backlogs did not slow down confirmation of the body found in the Illinois River last month as Jelani Day.
Check out final scores from all over the area here:
BLOOMINGTON — A crash Monday afternoon caused downed power lines at Wylie and Valley View drives.
Four staff members and 17 students at the elementary school currently are testing positive for COVID-19, and districtwide, more than 75 people are in quarantine.
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon said at the press conference that there were “issues” with DNA testing.
The man's body was found surrounded by garbage and other filth prosecutors said contributed to his death.
A storm spotter reported seeing a twister cross the freeway near Alexander.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
Ald. Jenn Carrillo resigned two years into a four-year term because Carrillo was unable to find new housing within ward boundaries.