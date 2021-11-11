2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $92,500

2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Another room on second floor is pass through and could be used as sleeping room. Home was totally remodeled mid 2019: Both bathrooms, new roof, new water heater and sump pump, new appliances ( refrigerator, washer ,dryer and range hood ). Corian countertop and sink. Home was totally rewired and new plumbing throughout the house at the same time. 2 car extra large garage with new door and openers , new concrete driveway and walkway to the house, Fence at back yard. Property being sold "as is" with no known defects.