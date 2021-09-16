2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $92,000

Such a charming home with so much storage space & so many built-ins!!! Great 2 bedroom with an extra family room that could be a 3rd bedroom! The family room has a fireplace, closet and a 1/2 bath with access to back yard. It's cozy with an enclosed front porch, full bath with laundry shoot, nice size living room, and open dining room into the kitchen. Yard has a wonderful aggregate patio and an oversized one car garage with lots of storage off the paved alley with a carport too. Unfinished basement has laundry and an old bathroom that could be put back in working order and a kitchen too. Basement has so much more storage!! No water in basement for past 20 years until 2021 flood. Fireplace has not been used in 20 years. Water Heater 2014, Property being sold 'as is!'