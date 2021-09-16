 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $90,000

Cute! Cute home with lots of updates!! Newer siding, roof, gutters, front porch, and privacy fence in past 5 years!!! Hardwood floors under living room carpet. Enjoy fall evenings with a firepit in 219 Ft. deep yard!!! Patio out back and an enclosed porch on the front makes this home the perfect space. All appliances stay! Move-in ready so don't wait!!!

