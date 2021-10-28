2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $90,000

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in a delightful Bloomington neighborhood near Lakeside Country Club and Holiday Park. Hardwood floors, natural woodwork and lots of charm. Full, unfinished basement and walk-up attic add extra storage and living space. Needs some cosmetic updating and priced accordingly. Roof 2021, HVAC 2020 (compressor 2021), water heater 2017.