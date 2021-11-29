 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $89,900

Super cute 2 bedroom one story in South Hill, just a stone's throw from Miller Park. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and nice pantry area. Main floor laundry. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer. Living room has cozy, easy on gas fireplace. Basement has a finished room and still plenty of storage too. One car detached garage is in excellent condition. Back of the house has a fabulous enclosed porch. Fully fenced yard too! This is a really great house!

