2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $89,900

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home located in a Nice West Side Neighborhood that is walking distance to O'Neil Park and close to the Rivian Auto Plant and Downtown Bloomington. THIS HOME IS PRICED TO SELL! When walking in off the Enclosed Front Porch you will see a Home with lots of Character and an Open Feel with all the Major Living Spaces on the First Floor Meeting in the Dining Room. This home boasts a Nice Sized Living Room with a Fireplace, Dining Room, and Master Bedroom! Walking through the Kitchen you will walk into a Mudroom with ample Storage and onto the deck looking into the backyard and the detached garage (extra space in the back of the garage). There is Alley Access to Off Street Parking behind the Home. Potential Space for a Third Bedroom in the Basement with a Full Bath. New A/C and Furnace in 2017 and New Water Heater in 2019. THIS HOME HAS A TON OF POTENTIAL! A MUST SEE! THIS HOME IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.