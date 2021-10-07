2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $89,900

Amazing starter or investment opportunity right across from O'Neil Park. This property is ideal for someone needing extra storage. Rent the house and use the huge 30x33 MACHINE SHED that backs to an alley for your storage, and essentially the rental would pay for your storage. Two good size bedrooms, large living and dining area open to the kitchen with island and updated cabinets. Full basement available for storage as well. Fenced back yard leads to the garage/machine shed. Selling as is condition.