Check out this charming 2 bedroom / 1 full bath home in Bloomington. Spacious family room with a formal dining room. Completely updated kitchen with new cabinetry and appliances that will stay. 1 car detached garage and nice porch for drinking your morning coffee. This home has loads of character and is sure to please!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $89,900
