2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $89,900

Adorable 2 bedroom house, move in ready located in an established neighborhood in Bloomington on a corner lot with 2 car detached garage features a nice size kitchen, large dining room and family room, a full bath with main floor laundry and a nice enclosed front porch ideal for first time home buyer and investors. HVAC system and water heater all replaced in the past 12 months, Exterior repainted and exterior light fixtures in September 2021; gutters to be installed prior to closing. Great location, close to elementary school, universities, shopping, hospital and businesses!