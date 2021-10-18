 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $89,900

Adorable 2 bedroom house, move in ready located in an established neighborhood in Bloomington on a corner lot with 2 car detached garage features a nice size kitchen, large dining room and family room, a full bath with main floor laundry and a nice enclosed front porch ideal for first time home buyer and investors. HVAC system and water heater all replaced in the past 12 months, Exterior repainted and exterior light fixtures in September 2021; gutters to be installed prior to closing. Great location, close to elementary school, universities, shopping, hospital and businesses!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jelani Day toxicology results released

Jelani Day toxicology results released

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News