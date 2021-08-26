 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $85,000

This move in ready home is conveniently located on a corner lot in a nice quiet neighborhood across from the Lincoln Leisure Center. Fresh paint throughout and brand new carpet installed in August of 2021. This two bedroom home features a large kitchen with plenty of space to dine in. The over-sized full bath includes the washer and dryer that stays. The home also boasts a large walk in pantry just off the kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the kitchen, bathroom, and pantry. New windows and new patio in 2012. All new plumbing and electrical also in 2012. The air condition was added five years ago and the roof is also five years old. This is a perfect home or investment property!

