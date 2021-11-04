2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $84,900

First time home buyers, this one is for you! Welcome to this well maintained 2 bed, 1 bath starter home that is ready for you to make it your own! This home features newer vinyl floors (original hardwood underneath), original hardwood floors in bedrooms, large fenced in yard, some updated wiring and windows throughout, recently remodeled bathroom, the water heater is only 5 years old. Start your home ownership here! **Seller now offering $3,000 credit towards new windows**