2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $84,750

This adorable home has a nice fenced backyard, 8x10 patio, shed, covered front porch, and off-street parking. Neutral paint colors, nice light fixtures, built-ins, updated bathroom with backsplash. Sprawling kitchen with breakfast nook. Original hardwood floors in living, dining rooms and main bedroom. Double hung windows throughout. Also offers a bonus room great for an office off the living room! Plus a full unfinished basement if you can't get enough storage. Corner location close to White Oak Park, Evergreen Park, grocery stores, and takeout.