2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $82,500

Move in Ready with fantastic character, this 2 bed 1 bath ranch is the one you've been looking for! Living room and dining room with original hardwood floors welcome you home. Bright white kitchen with subway tile backsplash leads to outdoor patio perfect for enjoying fall evenings in fully fenced backyard. Nice sized bedrooms and updated full bathroom on one level make this an awesome place to call HOME.

