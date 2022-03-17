 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $82,000

Freshly updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with new paint. Large living room with tons of natural light. White kitchen with breakfast bar opens to Dining area and half bath. 2 Bedrooms on 2nd level and full bathroom. Exterior features a 1 car garage, fenced yard, deck and covered front porch. Newer roof and replacement windows.

