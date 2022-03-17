Freshly updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with new paint. Large living room with tons of natural light. White kitchen with breakfast bar opens to Dining area and half bath. 2 Bedrooms on 2nd level and full bathroom. Exterior features a 1 car garage, fenced yard, deck and covered front porch. Newer roof and replacement windows.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $82,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A traffic stop in Bloomington led to drug charges for a Heyworth woman, prosecutors said.
Police are investigating after a smoking accessories shop was robbed of merchandise late Saturday morning in uptown Normal.
Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the Chenoa woman killed Monday morning in a crash in rural McLean County.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
Rossi is accused of underrepresenting his income in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Police in Bloomington are investigation a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to the hospital.
Authorities named a Houston man, plus a 6-year-old boy and a woman, both of Bloomington, as those killed in Tuesday's shooting.
The Bloomington Police Department on Friday said their preliminary investigation suggests that a Texas man fatally shot his son and spouse Tuesday in southeast Bloomington before ending his own life.
Gun charges have been filed against a Champaign man.
Normal Fire officials are investigating an apparent explosion that damaged a water department well house Monday night.