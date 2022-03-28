 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $81,500

Cute 2 bedroom one bath home with nice two car detached garage, there is extra parking in the large driveway. Covered front porch. Furnace new in March 2022, garage roof also new in March 2022. Bathroom and kitchen floors recently replaced. Shower is newer. Water and sewer lines replaced approx 2010. Washer and dryer remain as do the refrigerator and range.

