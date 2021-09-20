Cute! Cute home with lots of updates!! Newer siding, roof, gutters, front porch, and privacy fence in past 5 years!!! Hardwood floors under living room carpet. Enjoy fall evenings with a firepit in 219 Ft. deep yard!!! Patio out back and an enclosed porch on the front makes this home the perfect space. All appliances stay! Move-in ready so don't wait!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $80,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
Check out all of Friday night's final scores.
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
A 39-year-old schoolteacher from Homewood who had been hospitalized the last several weeks with complications stemming from COVID-19 has died.
A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.
This is a developing story.
Bloomington-Normal's brick-and-mortar retail industry has weathered a range of shifts in consumer behavior and economic pressures in the last decade.
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.