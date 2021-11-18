Neutral, spacious and ready to go! Beautiful paint color throughout the main including white trim and doors. Newer laminate and vinyl flooring throughout as well. Roof, furnace and A/C, all within last 10 years. All windows have been replaced with vinyl ones and are all longer than standard for wonderful natural light everywhere. All the white blinds stay too. Remodeled kitchen with the stove, refrigerator and dishwasher all staying. Updated bathroom too. Full, dry usable basement has laundry area and lots of storage. One car garage and partially fenced yard. Lovely covered porch to enjoy. Such a wonderful and well cared for home! Completely remodeled home with covered front porch. Newer roof, furnace 90+central A/C, all floor coverings, paint, kitchen appliances and windows. One car garage and full basement. Shows like new for less than you can rent! Great deal!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $79,900
