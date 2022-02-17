Check out this AFFORDABLE move-in ready Ranch! Centrally located, Minutes from the highway, 1 block away from Miller Park, 11 Minutes away from Rivian. This home features a nice open floor plan. HUGE laundry room. Laundry room could be turned into a small bedroom (there are also washer and dryer hookups in the unfinished basement). You will love the space this backyard offers. Sitting on a large lot. Must check this out!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $74,900
