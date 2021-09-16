Invest in your future! A golden opportunity for a first time buyer or investor in Bloomington's South Hill neighborhood. This cute little diamond in the rough (being sold as is) has nice hardwoods and it's move in ready! An extra bonus is a nice fenced yard. The time is right to make it yours!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $72,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities on Friday released body camera footage and 911 call recordings of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 in Normal.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
We have final scores from all around the area for Friday's and Saturday's games.
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
When The Pantagraph asked readers their recollections of 9/11, several offered the same specific memory: Seeing Air Force One over Central Illinois the afternoon of the attacks. So was this reality or just urban legend?
It was more community service than revenue stream for the McDowell family. Yet, as they step away — at age 60 and after 23 years — they will tell you it is “bittersweet.”
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.