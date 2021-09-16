 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $72,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $72,000

Invest in your future! A golden opportunity for a first time buyer or investor in Bloomington's South Hill neighborhood. This cute little diamond in the rough (being sold as is) has nice hardwoods and it's move in ready! An extra bonus is a nice fenced yard. The time is right to make it yours!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News