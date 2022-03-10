Cute home - nice curb appeal with the rustic front deck shaded by mature trees, off street parking, a fenced in backyard and a one car attached garage! Spacious living room with three large windows with lots of natural light and a closet for extra storage. The cozy kitchen features a bonus room attached that can be used as a pantry with built-in shelving and an exit to the side yard. Both large bedrooms are located on the top floor. High ceilings and lots of natural light in the bedrooms upstairs as well. The large unfinished basement is dry and includes a bonus room for storage, a coal room that could be used for extra storage, and an exit to the backyard. All appliances stay with the home! Furnace is less than 1 year old! Dog house in the backyard Flowering cherry blossom trees. Would make a great starter home for a someone looking for a project or an investment property.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $70,000
