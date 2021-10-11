 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $69,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $69,900

Why rent! This house has so many major updates! So close for Rivian workers too! 2 bedroom, 1 plus baths, newer roof, siding, furnace and air to name a few..fenced in back yard, laundry on the first floor, nice 1 car garage with work area. Upstairs has bonus areas, but no heat or air. Must see! This home won't last long! Seller will look at all offers on Tuesday by noon, but reserves the right to take an offer at any time.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News