2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $69,900

Why rent! This house has so many major updates! So close for Rivian workers too! 2 bedroom, 1 plus baths, newer roof, siding, furnace and air to name a few..fenced in back yard, laundry on the first floor, nice 1 car garage with work area. Upstairs has bonus areas, but no heat or air. Must see! This home won't last long! Seller will look at all offers on Tuesday by noon, but reserves the right to take an offer at any time.