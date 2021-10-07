 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $69,900

Downsizing, just starting out, or investing? Stop here! This two bedroom home has updated electric, nice breezeway, large eat-in kitchen, great bedroom sizes, and an unfinished basement with nice storage space. Beautiful landscaping throughout the front and backyard. **New carpet throughout, fresh paint, kitchen cabinets painted and new kitchen flooring installed September 2021!!!** This home is ready for it's new owners!!

