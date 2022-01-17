2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $65,000

Super cute and ready to move into two bedroom home near Miller Park! Grey walls and white trim throughout with so much new: windows in 2014, furnace and a/c in 2001, roof and deck in 2002, hot water heater in 2019 and flooring on main level in 2019! Kitchen has all appliances staying and features a breakfast bar that can accommodate two stools. Newer washer and dryer are also staying and are in the basement. Basement has fresh paint and also features a super useable area. Storage shed in the backyard stays too. Large deck off the back of the home with lovely views of the open spaces around you. This home is really fabulous!