2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $61,900 Mar 3, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just been painted new roof and gutters in 2016 As is conditionView More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 'My baby passed away,' Bloomington mother says in court Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the baby's death. Prosecutors: Man with 2 pounds of cannabis pushed BPD informant into basement A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis. Illinois' mask mandate ends Monday. Here are some things to know. COVID-19 isn't gone, but Illinois health officials say numbers have dropped low enough to warrant lifting the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places. Tom Cullerton resigns Senate seat State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges. Watch now: 100 gather in LeRoy to join truckers of 'People's Convoy' in stand against mandates A U.S. flag billowing 50 feet high just off Interstate 74 acted as a beacon Tuesday afternoon, bringing together Central Illinoisans in support of a convoy of truckers calling for an end to COVID-related mandates. Watch now: College towns stand out amid broader downstate Illinois population decline Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located. Trooper hurt after squad car hit by drunken driver in Bloomington An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington. Kindred: The worst part about Brad Underwood’s tantrums? They worked Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked. Flick Fact: Where is the exact middle of Illinois, population-wise? Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick. Are we ready to leave masks behind? ‘It’s going to be weird’ For many around the state, Monday’s planned end to the mask mandate brings a constellation of emotions.