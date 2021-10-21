 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $59,900

Downsizing, just starting out, or investing? Stop here! This two bedroom home has updated electric, nice breezeway, large eat-in kitchen, great bedroom sizes, and an unfinished basement with nice storage space. Beautiful landscaping throughout the front and backyard. **New carpet throughout, fresh paint, kitchen cabinets painted and new kitchen flooring installed September 2021!!!** This home is ready for it's new owners!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jelani Day toxicology results released

Jelani Day toxicology results released

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News