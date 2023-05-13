Gorgeous Ranch located in the prestigious Crestwicke South built in 2017.Wonderful curb appeal with a large front porch to sit back and relax on.The backyard is its own little waterfront oasis! The Trex deck is built perfect for entertaining. Don't forget a little cantilever dock perfect for fishing off of! This open concept home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The kitchen boasts a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a walk in pantry. The eat- in kitchen opens up to the living room with it's beautiful fireplace. The basement is ready for entertaining with a built-in wet bar and an area for a pool table. The house has outlets in the roof perfect for those Christmas lights. In 2023... new whole house generator, updated laundry area, fresh inside paint and landscaping! Don't miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $559,000
