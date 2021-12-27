2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $47,500

Move-in ready for 1st time home buyer or investor! Condo recently painted and carpets just cleaned! Nice 2 bedroom with large furnished living room, and eat-in kitchen. All kitchen appliances & Stackable washer/dryer will stay! Deck with sliding doors off living room. Carport with enclosed additional storage. Association fees cover lawn and snow removal. Condo unit can be used as a rental! Dishwasher and Water heater have been replaced. Secure building and surveillance cameras in parking lot.