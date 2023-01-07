NEW 2023 Construction! Open Concept ranch with fully finished basement, ample storage and deck that overlooks lake & NO rear backyard neighbors! Natural light shines throughout this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with 3 car garage. From top to bottom this home was built with quality and energy efficiency in mind. Including 2x6 construction, zip board OSB exterior and a combination of 2" closed cell and fiberglass batt insulation for great efficiency and lower electric bills along with tankless water heater! Quality and peace of mind are of the utmost priority for Candor construction which can be seen in the attention to detail and throughout. Unit 5 schools, close to highway and Prairie Vista Golf Course! Home will be complete before end of January! Make this your home today!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was charged with several offenses related to driving under the influence on Sunday in Normal.
The baby believed to be the first born in McLean County this year is the third child for a Farmer City couple.
Here’s a look at what kicks in as the calendar turns to 2023.
A Shirley man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, closing six felony cases that were pending against him in McLean County court.
One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on Illinois Route 9 Monday morning, state police say.
A Bloomington man was sentenced to eight years Tuesday for two cases of aggravated battery.
A storm system with heavy rain and tornadoes barreled through Central Illinois on Tuesday evening.
A man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer.
A Bloomington woman was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony.
A man was arrested and charged with two separate instances of domestic battery causing bodily harm with more than four prior convictions, Class 2 felonies.