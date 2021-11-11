 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $44,500

Lots of potential in this partially updated ranch house. Off-street parking and a garage. Big-fenced backyard, mature trees, newer roof. Enclosed front porch, great for growing plants. The open-concept living and dining rooms have hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, a wood vaulted ceiling, and a loft with access to the roof. The kitchen has tile flooring, lighted cabinets, a ceiling fan and a nice pantry. Lots of counter space and storage. Master bedroom with French doors and a double-wide custom-built cedar closet. Custom-built linen closet across from the tiled bathroom. Unfinished basement with washer, dryer, plus a functioning shower. There are two additional rooms in the basement, one of which has 108 cubic feet of custom-built storage shelves.

