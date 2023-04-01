NEW 2023 Construction! Open Concept ranch with fully finished basement, ample storage and deck that overlooks lake & NO rear backyard neighbors! Natural light shines throughout this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with 3 car garage. From top to bottom this home was built with quality and energy efficiency in mind. Including 2x6 construction, zip board OSB exterior and a combination of 2" closed cell and fiberglass batt insulation for great efficiency and lower electric bills along with tankless water heater! Quality and peace of mind are of the utmost priority for Candor construction which can be seen in the attention to detail and throughout. Unit 5 schools, close to highway and Prairie Vista Golf Course! Make this your home today!