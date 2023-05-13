NEW 2023 Construction! Welcome to this stunning quality built Candor Custom Homes ranch situated on a serene pond in the desirable Wittenberg Woods Subdivision! This beautiful 2900 square foot home features two spacious bedrooms on the main level and two additional bedrooms in the finished basement, offering plenty of space for entertaining and hosting guests.Enjoy the peaceful views of the pond from both levels of the home, providing the perfect retreat after a long day. The open concept layout, high-end finishes, quartz countertops, 2 modern electric fireplaces surrounded by shiplap make this home stylish and perfect for modern living. This home is located just across the pond from Luther Oaks Retirement Community, making it the perfect spot for those who want to keep their loved ones close while still enjoying the privacy and independence of their own home. Extra features includes zip board OSB exterior, 2x6 construction with 2 closed cell & fiberglass bat insulation to create a R27(walls)/R41(ceiling) barrier for maximum efficiency. There is a 220 outlet in the garage for EV charging & an demand tankless water heater. The house backs to 7 acre Wittenberg park and has the pond and walking trail around it. This is owned by the city so no HOAs fees to maintain it! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind home!