Open, bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in desirable Dunraven Subdivision. Raised ceilings (9 and 10 ft), open functional floor plan, clean and modern aesthetic. Eat in kitchen with quartz countertops and SS appliances (including hood vented to the outside). Large family room with 10ft ceilings, fireplace and two 6 ft sliding patio doors which provide an abundance of natural light throughout out the main level. Primary suite with walk in closet and spa inspired primary bath. Additional main level bedroom, full bathroom and main level laundry. Full partially finished basement with oversized family room, 3rd bedroom and 3rd full bathroom. Enjoy maintenance free living with landscaping and snow removal taken care of. Use of neighborhood pool, club house, exercise room included in monthly HOA fee. Anticipated completion date 8/31. Similar unit can be shown at 1916 Dunraven. *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*