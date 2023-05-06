One of a kind 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom ranch in Dunraven. Quality construction and top of the line material throughout. Open floor plan, West facing with lots of natural light. Main floor features 9' and 10' ceilings with gorgeous eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hood vented outside, large family room with a fireplace and unique two 6' sliding doors, 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, Primary suite with beautiful spa like bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Lower level partially finished with the 3rd bedroom, 3rd full bath and a large family room. The $130 monthly fee offers the use of the club house, neighborhood pool, exercise room, lawn care and snow removal. Anticipated completion date 8/31. Similar unit at 1916 is available to see.