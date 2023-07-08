One of a kind 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom ranch in Dunraven neighborhood with over 3,200 square feet. Quality construction and top of the line material throughout. Located in a gorgeous neighborhood with golf course and ponds with amazing amentities such as clubhouse, inground pool, exercise room, lawn care and snow removal for only $130 per month this beautiful property offers an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Main floor features 9' and 10' ceilings with gorgeous eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hood vented outside, large family room with a fireplace and unique two 6' sliding doors, 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, Primary suite with beautiful spa like bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Lower level partially finished with the 3rd bedroom, 3rd full bath and a large family room. Enjoy one year pre-paid Association Dues by the seller. Need to see in person!