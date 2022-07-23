2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $339,900

Beautiful brick 3 bedroom - 3 full bath ranch on the golf course. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings throughout main living area. Great golf course & sunset views from the Florida/Sun room. Third bedroom & full bathroom in finished basement. Laundry hookups on both floors. Very efficient home with Andersen casement low E windows & extra blown insulation. Yard is professionally landscaped with irrigation system. Subdivision features community building with fitness & activity rooms as well as an outdoor pool.