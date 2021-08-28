2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $330,000

Stunning New Construction zero-lot home backing to the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course with great views. Nice open kitchen with quartz countertops. Master bedroom has full bath and large walk-in closet. Association fees cover snow removal on street, lawn care and under ground sprinkler system. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, finishes will vary and are subject to builder discretionary change and product availability