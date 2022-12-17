Welcome to the newest phase of Fox Creek Village, where the lots are just a little bit bigger...and so are the upgraded Village floor plans. The bigger and better version of our time and tested seller includes a beautiful view of the 15th hole at The Den, BN's premier Arnold Palmer signature Golf Course. The plan itself is nearly 100 sq ft larger than its predecessor. The original already had plenty of space in the wide open great room, but now enjoy bigger bedrooms and even a bigger garage. This particular plan is unique because it has a daylight basement, which includes extra windows bringing in loads of south-facing sunlight and a jumbo elevated deck versus the at grade patio many have. All the same great features that make "The Village" a repeat seller like no yard maintenance, use of the indoor pool-workout room-clubhouse, and ease of access to the walking paths around the golf course. The newer plans even feature a beautiful open staircase giving the family room a bit more class, quartz countertops in kitchen, built-in drop zone coming in off garage, and spacious center kitchen island to accent the ample cabinet space the kitchen has. Welcome yourself to "The Village" with this awesome new and improved floor plan. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED disk lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC. All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style and finishes will vary. Estimated completion date 11/15
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities have identified the person killed in a single-car crash on Ireland Grove Road near Brookridge Park on the city’s southeast edge
Police said one of the two started throwing glasses and yelling at a bartender before hotel staff asked him to leave.
A Bloomington man was released on his own recognizance after being arrested on charges of meth possession.
Crews quickly dispatched a house fire south of downtown Bloomington on Thursday night, and the two residents were unhurt but displaced.
Illinois State Police troopers responded to the collision.
An apartment unit resident told officers they were sleeping when they heard a noise, and later found bullet holes in two walls.
A 14-year-old boy from Grafton has been charged in McLean County as an adult with burglary and possession of stolen firearms.
It was a memorable season in Pantagraph-area high school football. Between Tri-Valley's run to state, plus memorable postseason runs for Ridge…
Julie Dobski, owner of Little Jewels Learning Center, will receive the chamber’s most prestigious honor, the Legacy of Excellence award.
Misti R. Marlett, 34, is charged with three Class 2 felony charges after prosecutors say she hit and kicked correctional officers over the weekend.