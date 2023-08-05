Welcome to the newest phase of Fox Creek Village, where the lots are just a little bit bigger...and so are the upgraded Village floor plans. The bigger and better version of our time and tested seller includes a beautiful view of the 15th hole at The Den, BN's premier Arnold Palmer signature Golf Course. The plan itself is nearly 100 sq ft larger than its predecessor. The original already had plenty of space in the wide open great room, but now enjoy bigger bedrooms and even a bigger garage. This particular plan is unique because it has a daylight basement, which includes extra windows bringing in loads of south-facing sunlight and a jumbo elevated deck versus the at grade patio many have. All the same great features that make "The Village" a repeat seller like no yard maintenance, use of the indoor pool-workout room-clubhouse, and ease of access to the walking paths around the golf course. The newer plans even feature a beautiful open staircase giving the family room a bit more class, quartz countertops in kitchen, built-in drop zone coming in off garage, and spacious center kitchen island to accent the ample cabinet space the kitchen has. Welcome yourself to "The Village" with this awesome new and improved floor plan. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED disk lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC. All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. Home is now complete